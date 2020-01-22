Ex-Jawbone Worker Stole IP Before Joining Fitbit, Jury Told

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (January 22, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- Prosecutors told a California federal jury during openings of a trade secret trial Wednesday that Jawbone's ex-consumer experience director stole studies that were its "crown jewels" before taking a job at rival Fitbit, while her attorney argued she simply forgot she'd backed up the data onto her personal "cloud" account. Prosecutor Susan Knight told a jury in Silicon Valley that Katherine Mogal, who now works at Google, stole six confidential user and consumer experience studies when she left the now-defunct Jawbone Inc. to take a job at Fitbit Inc. in 2015. The prosecutor said each of the six studies represent a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS