Cooperating Insys CEO Gets 2½ Years In Prison

Law360, Boston (January 22, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- Despite being a key witness in the government’s conviction of his onetime boss, former Insys Therapeutics Inc. CEO Michael Babich was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday for his role in an opioid bribery scheme — longer than two former colleagues who were convicted at trial. Former Insys CEO Michael Babich, center, leaves court in Boston on Jan. 9. A judge sentenced Babich to two-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday, saying she viewed him as the “co-architect” of an opioid bribery scheme. (Getty) Babich was “critical” to helping Boston federal prosecutors convict Insys founder John Kapoor, who is scheduled to be sentenced...

