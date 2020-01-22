Feds Can't Keep Trump, Porn Star Out Of Avenatti Nike Trial

Law360, New York (January 22, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday refused to bar the mention of adult film actress Stormy Daniels' hush money dispute with President Donald Trump from the trial of embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti over an alleged plot to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc., and ordered the proceeding to commence on Monday. In just one of three federal criminal cases he faces, Avenatti is accused of trying to extort the sportswear giant for millions of dollars by threatening to go public about payments to college athletes that Nike is accused of making, in violation of NCAA rules. Prosecutors further...

