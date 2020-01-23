Google And Amazon Accused Of Selling Pirated Recordings

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- Google and Amazon are selling bootlegged copies of recordings by “virtually every well-known recording artist from the 1930s through the 1960s,” including Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, side-by-side with legal recordings from legitimate record labels, according to six lawsuit filed this week in California and Washington federal courts. Harold Arlen wrote or co-wrote some of the most popular modern songs, including “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” “I’ve Got the World on a String” and other compositions that have been recorded by some of the most prominent jazz and popular artists of all time, according to two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS