Immigration Attys Tell Justices Law Criminalizes Good Advice

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Giving accurate and ethical legal advice should not be a crime, immigration attorneys have told the U.S. Supreme Court in a case challenging a statute that makes it a felony to encourage unauthorized immigrants to remain in the country. The criminal law violates free speech protections in an overly broad way that threatens legal advice about a notoriously complicated topic and could put a wide array of other advisers at risk of prosecution, a coalition of immigration law groups said in an amicus brief Wednesday, ahead of Feb. 25 oral arguments in the case. "The statute chills staggering amounts of immigration...

