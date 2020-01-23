AGs Tell Justices Not To Scrap CFPB Over Removal Provision

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- Nearly two dozen state attorneys general have told the U.S. Supreme Court that nixing a structural element of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau doesn’t also require invalidating the agency entirely or related provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, as a California law firm has asserted in its constitutional challenge to the agency. The attorneys general made that case for “severability” Wednesday in an amicus brief urging the high court to reject Seila Law LLC’s argument that Title X of the landmark 2010 law should be thrown out in its entirety as a result of the purported unconstitutionality of a provision that the...

