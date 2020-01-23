Robbins Geller Bags $100M In Fees For $1B Vereit Settlement

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP attorneys will receive a $100 million payday for securing a $1.025 billion settlement for Vereit Inc. investors in a suit that accused the real estate investment trust of lying about its books, a New York federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein approved the massive settlement on Tuesday but decided to take more time to rule on attorney fees due to the size of the deal. Robbins Geller, which represented lead class plaintiff TIAA-CREF, had asked for attorney fees worth 12.4% of the settlement fund, which comes out to $127.1 million, plus...

