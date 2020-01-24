Google, Cartoon Network Want Out Of Data Gathering Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Google, Cartoon Network and a handful of other companies are seeking to drop a proposed class action that alleges they illegally collected children’s personal data through YouTube for targeted advertisements. Google argues that lead plaintiff Nichole Hubbard, who claims the companies invaded the privacy of millions of YouTube users under age 13, is looking for an “end run” around the federal Children’s Online Privacy Act’s enforcement structure, according to a motion to dismiss filed Thursday in California federal court. COPPA preempts Hubbard’s California privacy and intrusion upon seclusion claims, and the Federal Trade Commission has the primary authority to enforce it,...

