3 Takeaways From The New, Narrower Clean Water Act Rule

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has shortened the reach of the Clean Water Act and claims to have made permitting under the law more predictable, but the new rule is likely to end up in the same place as the Obama-era one it replaced — mired in litigation and vulnerable to political winds. It has never been completely clear which waterways in the U.S. are subject to Clean Water Act jurisdiction, despite decades of rules, rule changes, and court decisions that have attempted to answer the question. The Trump administration took a crack at setting it straight, offering up its Navigable Waters Protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS