NYC Water Contract Bribery Case In Peril Over Discovery Row

Law360, New York (January 24, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- An attorney for a former engineering executive facing bribery charges over a purportedly illicit scheme to obtain New York City water infrastructure contracts urged a New York state judge Friday to throw out the case in light of prosecutors' failure to disclose exculpatory evidence and a hoard of emails until the first scheduled day of trial. Kyriacos Pierides is accused alongside several other individuals and companies of conspiring to bribe Ifeanyi "Manny" Madu, a midlevel manager at the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, to acquire information that gave the engineering firms an inside edge on a number of water infrastructure contracts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS