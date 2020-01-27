Gov. Contractor Says Army Families Can’t Sue Over Housing

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- A government contractor urged a Maryland federal court to toss a proposed class action over water leaks and mold in U.S. Army housing units, saying it doesn’t have a contractual relationship with the tenants to give them grounds for a lawsuit. Corvias Management signed a management agreement with Meade Communities LLC that stipulates how the living facilities at Fort Meade U.S. Army base in Maryland should be maintained, and Corvias is obligated to adhere to that contract, according to a Friday court filing. The management agreement is a subcontract to a ground lease between the U.S. and Meade that allows Meade...

