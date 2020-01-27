Biz Groups Back VW In Ohio Supreme Court Emissions Fight

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have urged the Ohio Supreme Court to review a recent decision reviving the Buckeye State’s lawsuit alleging that Volkswagen violated state environmental and anti-tampering laws during its diesel emissions-cheating scheme, saying the decision spells “regulatory chaos.” The Chamber, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the industry group created by the recent merger of the Association of Global Automakers and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, filed a joint amicus brief Friday urging Ohio’s justices to hear Volkswagen AG’s appeal in a case involving whether the federal Clean Air Act...

