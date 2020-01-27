11th Circ. OKs Carnival's Trial Win In Passenger Death Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed a defense verdict in a suit seeking to hold Carnival Corp. liable for the death of an intoxicated woman who fell off a ship, saying the evidence supported the trial judge's determination that the cruise line had not been put on notice that she was dangerously intoxicated. A three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel on Friday upheld the bench verdict in favor of Carnival in a suit accusing the company of causing the May 2016 death of Samantha Broberg, who fell from a railing and into the ocean after a night of drinking. U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno...

