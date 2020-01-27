Five Companies Jolt IPO Pipeline With Deals Totaling $560M

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- A mattress startup, two life sciences firms, a real estate finance company and a boat retailer on Monday launched plans for initial public offerings that could raise about $560 million combined, adding momentum to a suddenly bursting IPO pipeline. Online mattress seller Casper Sleep Inc. and Schrodinger Inc., which operates a software platform that enables discovery of molecules for drug development, are moving forward with the largest deals in the queue at about $150 million each. Gene editing company Beam Therapeutics Inc. and real estate investment trust NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. are both eyeing estimated $100 million IPOs, while boat...

