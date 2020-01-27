Justices Won't Review Motorists' Suit Over Pa. Tolls

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won’t rethink the Third Circuit’s dismissal of a proposed class action brought by travelers against the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission over purportedly excessive tolls that are used to fund nonhighway projects, according to an order released Monday. The high court rejected the petition by trucking trade groups and others seeking to undo the lower appeals court’s finding that Congress allows for states to use toll funds for transportation projects that don’t involve highways. The Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association Inc., National Motorists Association and various trucking companies claimed the tolls create an undue burden, in violation of the...

