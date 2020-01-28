IT Cos. Sue Over $350M In Border Fees For Visa Changes

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- A group of IT companies has accused U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of illegally raking in $350 million in border fees for H-1B applications for visa status changes. Four technology companies that rely on foreign employees to make up more than half their workforce and ITServe Alliance Inc., a trade organization they are a part of and which represents more than 1,000 such companies, jointly alleged in two proposed class actions filed Sunday in D.C. federal court that they have been forced to pay border admission fees when they only sought status changes, which can include foreign citizens switching employers or...

