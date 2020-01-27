Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Harsh Words For Avenatti As Jury Selection Kicks Off

Law360, New York (January 27, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Preliminary jury selection in the trial of embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti over an alleged plot to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc. began Monday with dozens of jurors being excused, some for their negative views of the former lawyer to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan began the proceeding with a pool of 120 potential jurors who were given questionnaires to fill out and then dismissed for the day, but 85 of those written responses revealed "problems of one sort or another," Judge Gardephe told attorneys late in the day.

Avenatti is accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®