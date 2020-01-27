Harsh Words For Avenatti As Jury Selection Kicks Off

Law360, New York (January 27, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Preliminary jury selection in the trial of embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti over an alleged plot to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc. began Monday with dozens of jurors being excused, some for their negative views of the former lawyer to adult film star Stormy Daniels. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan began the proceeding with a pool of 120 potential jurors who were given questionnaires to fill out and then dismissed for the day, but 85 of those written responses revealed "problems of one sort or another," Judge Gardephe told attorneys late in the day. Avenatti is accused...

