Gamers Can't Appeal Big Fish App Pop-Up Fight: Court Told

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- The owner of mobile gambling app Big Fish Casino is fighting attempts to shut down new pop-up ads that could undermine a pair of proposed class actions against it, telling the Ninth Circuit the consumers pushing for changes to the ads have no jurisdictional leg to stand on. In a response brief filed Friday, Big Fish Games Inc. told the Ninth Circuit that the fight over the pop-ups belongs in Washington district court, where the proposed class actions are playing out, not in a court of appeals. Those consumers have already succeeded in forcing Big Fish to get the Washington district...

