UBS Compels Arbitration For Atty's Retaliation Claim

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- UBS Securities LLC has succeeded in shifting to arbitration from New York federal court claims by an attorney that the investment bank violated federal law by terminating her job after she filed a workers' compensation claim. The terms of the October 2018 arbitration agreement between UBS and Vanessa Prowse stipulate that while claims for workers' compensation benefits are exempt from mandatory arbitration, retaliation claims related to claims for the benefits are not, according to Monday's opinion by U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl. "The parties entered into a valid and enforceable contract and the parties agreed to arbitrate the claims covered...

