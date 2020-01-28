Harvard Chem Chair Charged With Lying About China Ties

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 12:40 PM EST) -- The chair of Harvard University's chemistry department lied to the U.S. Department of Defense about his ties to a Chinese university, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Massachusetts federal court. Harvard University professor Charles Lieber was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with one count of making a false statement. (Getty) Federal officials arrested Charles Lieber, 60, Tuesday morning and charged with one count of making a false statement. According to an FBI affidavit, Lieber lied to the DOD and the National Institutes of Health about his involvement in China's Thousand Talents Plan and about becoming a "strategic scientist" at...

