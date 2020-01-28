Truck Stop Wins Appeal Over 'Bizarre' Toilet Paper Injury

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court has nullified a jury's verdict that truck stop operator Pilot Travel Centers LLC was responsible for injuries a woman sustained after an industrial-sized roll of toilet paper fell on her in the bathroom, saying the company can't be held liable for such "an unusual, bizarre and unexpected event." In a split opinion published on Monday, the majority of an Illinois appeals panel found that there was no evidence that Pilot Travel could have foreseen a situation in which someone took a roll of toilet paper and balanced it on top of a restroom stall door "so as to...

