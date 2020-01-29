Takeda Gets Go-Ahead To Appeal Actos Rulings At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has given pharmaceutical firm Takeda permission to appeal to the Second Circuit two decisions that preserved allegations it delayed the entry of generic alternatives to diabetes treatment Actos. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Tuesday issued an order granting Takeda's bid for interlocutory appeal of rulings that denied its bids to escape monopolization claims being brought by two separate groups of Actos buyers. The judge said both rulings at issue involve a controlling question of law regarding Section 355(b)(1) of the Hatch-Waxman Act and that they raise substantial grounds for a difference of opinion. Immediate appeal...

