1st Circ. Told Local Permits Don't Apply To Tribe's Casino

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- Native American nonprofits urged the First Circuit on Tuesday to overturn a lower court's ruling that a tribe must obtain municipal permits to build its controversial casino in Martha's Vineyard, arguing the permits unlawfully interfere with the tribe's rights under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. In a 25-page amicus curiae brief by the National Congress of American Indians and USET Sovereignty Protection Fund, the nonprofits argued U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV failed to conduct an analysis outlined in the First Circuit's 1994 decision in Rhode Island v. Narragansett Indian Tribe to determine whether the town of Aquinnah's local...

