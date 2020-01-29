DeLorean Co. Seeks Fees Over 'Back To The Future' Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- An automobile dealer has told a New Jersey federal court that the estate of the inventor behind the iconic DeLorean sports car must cover its attorney fees after defeating the estate in the Third Circuit in a suit over royalties paid by Universal Pictures from merchandise related to the "Back to the Future" movies. Less than two months after a circuit panel declined to revive the action, Texas-based DeLorean Motor Co. on Monday sought attorney fees and costs totaling about $39,500 for work by Litchfield Cavo LLP and Lambright McKee PC, saying John Z. DeLorean's widow filed the case despite being barred...

