Cases Against Celeb Restaurant Owners Highlight FLSA Risks

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- Lisa Vanderpump, a California restaurant owner and former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and her husband face a class action filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by a former employee last month.[1] In Antoine v. Pinky Beverly Hills LLC, former employee Adam Pierce Antoine alleges the restaurant failed to pay minimum and overtime wages, provide for mealtime breaks or compensation instead of the breaks, and violated California’s Unfair Competition Law. Even though Antoine only worked for the couple from September to Dec. 24, 2018, he alleges that the unlawful pay practices were ongoing for at least four years prior to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS