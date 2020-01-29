Abraham Fruchter Seeks $12M In Fees For TerraForm Deal

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Attorneys at Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP asked a New York federal court for over $12 million in attorney fees for inking a $48.75 million deal resolving investor claims that TerraForm allowed renewable energy company SunEdison to use its money to stave off financial ruin. TerraForm Global Inc., a yieldco of the now-bankrupt SunEdison Inc., misled its shareholders about SunEdison’s financial health in its initial public offering documents, the group of individual and institutional investors leading the class action alleged. The fee amount proposed by their counsel Tuesday represents 25% of the total settlement fund, which was reduced from an initial...

