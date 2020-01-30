Atty Dispute Over $2.6B Terror Award Returns To State Court

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- A New York federal court has agreed to move a suit over the fees stemming from a $2.6 billion judgment against the Iranian government back to state court, agreeing that the federal court did not have jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said it was too early for the court to rule on whether attorney Steven R. Perles improperly added his litigation partnership as a plaintiff in the case, and explained that because the partnership must therefore be allowed to stay, the parties did not have the geographic diversity necessary to keep the case in federal court. “The court wastes...

