Calif. Gym Stuck With $477K Trip-And-Fall Award

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- A California state appeals panel has affirmed a $477,000 award in favor of a woman who accused a gym of causing her trip-and-fall injuries, saying there was substantial evidence supporting a jury's finding of negligence per se because the gym violated state building code. Wednesday's unpublished opinion affirmed the lower court's verdict, which was reduced from $636,000 to $477,000 by a trial judge because the jury also found that Patricia Ziegler was 25% liable for her injuries. Ziegler had sued The Bay Clubs Co. LLC and Bay Club South Bay LLC, claiming she shattered her elbow after tripping over a protective metal box covering electrical...

