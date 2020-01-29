Apple, Broadcom Hit With $1.1B Verdict In Caltech Patent Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- A California federal jury found Wednesday that Apple and Broadcom infringed three California Institute of Technology data transmission patents with Wi-Fi chips used in hundreds of millions of iPhones and other devices, awarding the university over $1.1 billion in damages. A jury on Wednesday took under five hours to decide that Apple and Broadcom had infringed three Caltech patents, and ordered the tech companies to pay more than $1 billion in total damages. (AP) Following a two-week trial, the nine-person jury took under five hours of deliberating to find that Apple Inc. and Broadcom Inc. have been infringing five claims in...

