Facebook, Ill. Users Ink Record $550M Biometric Privacy Deal

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- Facebook has agreed to pay a record $550 million to resolve a biometric privacy class action pressed by Illinois users, putting an end to a dispute that was on the verge of a trial in California federal court that could have led to billions of dollars in damages. Social media giant Facebook resolved a biometric privacy case for $550 million on the verge of trial. (AP) Under the terms of the proposed deal disclosed late Wednesday, Facebook would be required to establish a $550 million cash fund to compensate millions of Illinois users who claim the social media giant breached the state's unique...

