Transpo Funding Fix Still Elusive In House Dems' $760B Plan

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- House Democrats' renewed push for an infrastructure package doesn't spell out how to finance future projects, stoking fears that an already sharply divided Congress won't reach an agreement on a new multiyear deal to replace surface transportation funding legislation that's set to expire in September, experts say. Industry groups and other stakeholders say they're heartened to see Capitol Hill jump-start talks to put billions of dollars into revamping ailing infrastructure and modernizing transportation systems nationwide after years of buildup and unfulfilled promises from lawmakers and the White House. But a lack of details on how to pay for the lofty goals...

