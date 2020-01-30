Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Seek $13.5M In Fees For 49ers Accessibility Settlement

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Attorneys who secured a $24 million settlement for a class that alleged the San Francisco 49ers' stadium violated the Americans with Disabilities Act are asking a California federal judge to award them $13.5 million in attorney fees and costs.

The attorneys, from Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP, Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane APLC and Goldstein Borgen Dardarian & Ho, told the court on Thursday that the $13.5 million would not come out of the class' $24 million fund but would be paid separately by the 49ers and is based on an $11.9 million lodestar plus $1.3 million in costs and expenses....

