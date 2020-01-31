Boeing Undercut $1.3B Air Force Deal Trial, Aircraft Co. Says

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- A defunct Alabama aircraft maintenance company has urged a federal court to again sanction Boeing for backtracking on trade secret documents its legal department retained less than two weeks before trial in a dispute over a $1.3 billion Air Force deal. Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc., formerly known as Pemco, said Thursday that Boeing lied to it about its in-house attorney Mark Rabe's having disclosed all the proprietary information it possessed about Pemco in a July 2014 attachment. Boeing now says that some of the documents were disclosed in an August 2014 attachment after AAI had already deposed all but one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS