Hillary Clinton Relents, Accepts Service Of Tulsi Gabbard Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- Hillary Clinton has begrudgingly agreed to accept service of presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's $50 million "Russian agent" defamation suit against her after twice rebuffing a process server's attempts to do so, Gabbard's attorney told Law360 on Thursday. Brian Dunne of Pierce Bainbridge, which represents Gabbard in the defamation suit, said he believes he reached an agreement with Clinton attorney David Kendall of Williams & Connolly LLP Thursday afternoon that will see Clinton waive service so that the suit can go forward. If that does end up happening, Clinton would have to file an answer by late March to Gabbard's fiery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS