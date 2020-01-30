BIPA Bares Its Teeth In Facebook Biometric Privacy Deal

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- Facebook's agreement to pay a record $550 million to end a class action viewed as a key test of Illinois' uniquely powerful biometric privacy law may inspire plaintiffs to bring even more cases, potentially putting companies that do business in the state on edge. The social media giant said Wednesday that it had agreed to create a $550 million cash fund to compensate millions of Illinois users who claimed the company breached the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by using facial recognition without their consent to fuel its feature that suggests tags for photos. The settlement sum is modest in the grand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS