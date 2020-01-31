Ex-King & Spalding Atty Slams Firm's Yiddish In Firing Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- An ex-King & Spalding associate alleging he was fired for raising ethics questions told his former firm that its "Yiddish should be saved for the jury" after it accused him of chutzpah for seeking to keep testimony about negative media coverage out of an upcoming trial. David Joffe has asked a New York federal court to stop an expert witness for King & Spalding from testifying that coverage of Joffe's conduct in his case has hurt his job prospects, which the firm is arguing in an attempt to limit his winnings should he prevail in court. Joffe responded Thursday to the...

