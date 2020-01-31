Ga. Cities, Counties Sue Airbnb Alleging Failure To Collect Tax

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- Cities and counties in Georgia filed a proposed class action in federal court Friday against Airbnb, claiming the international short-term rentals company has failed to collect and remit local occupancy taxes. Four Georgia jurisdictions that have filed suit in federal court claim Airbnb, the online marketplace for short-term rentals, has not collected or remitted occupancy taxes since 2015. (Getty Images) In a suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the cities and counties said they represented “over 100 counties and hundreds of municipalities and other government entities” in Georgia and asked the court to certify them as a...

