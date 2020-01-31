Ex-White Sox Workers Indicted In Ticket-Selling Scheme

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- Two former Chicago White Sox employees and a ticket broker have been charged with defrauding the team out of over $1 million through a ticket-selling scheme, according to a 14-count indictment returned Thursday in Illinois federal court. James Costello and William O'Neil worked as ticket sellers for the White Sox, and fraudulently generated complimentary and discount game tickets without the baseball team's authorization, according to the indictment. The men gave the tickets to Bruce Lee in exchange for cash payments, and Lee then sold the tickets online on StubHub for below face value, the indictment states. The scheme operated from the 2016...

