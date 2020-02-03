Grindr Sells User Data To 'Highest Bidder,' Says User

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Grindr is auctioning its Android users' personal data, including the sexual orientation and exact GPS location of its largely LGBTQ user base, to the "highest bidder," a user has said in a proposed class action filed in New York federal court. Grindr Inc. user Robert Bergeron on Friday accused the dating app of flouting New York consumer protection and civil rights laws, saying the company's privacy policy and consent form makes it "physically impossible" to read the individual privacy policies of its advertising partners and that certain settings make it nearly impossible for Google Android users to opt out of sharing...

