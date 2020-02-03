Wells Fargo Workers Ink $9M Deal In Reimbursement Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA has agreed to shell out $8.95 million to settle claims its employees had to pay for work expenses and received commissions later than when their contract promised, according to the proposed deal outlined in a Friday California federal court filing. The certified class of workers, represented by lead plaintiff Huy Nguyen, alleged in a 2015 suit that they weren't reimbursed for business expenses, that they got their commission payments late and weren't provided wage statements, all in violation of the California Labor Code. The parties reached Friday's deal after attending mediation in December, according to the motion for...

