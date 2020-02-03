Would-Be TCPA Class Says It Can Cure Flaws In DirecTV Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- A proposed group of DirecTV customers made another attempt on Friday to gain recognition as a class as they sue to hold the satellite provider accountable for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by allegedly contacting them without consent. The renewed class certification motion urged a Georgia federal court to find that it can easily distinguish a group of people who all received calls from DirecTV despite not wanting to be contacted, thereby allowing the lawsuit to move forward. In November, the Eleventh Circuit rejected a class certification grant in the case, finding the consumers have not yet shown that a majority of...

