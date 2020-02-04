Boston Bruins Event Co. Looks To Nix Stagehands' Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- Event producers behind the Boston Bruins Fan Fest during the team's 2019 hockey playoff games pressed a federal court Monday to toss claims that they failed to pay stagehands, arguing that the National Labor Relations Board should hear the case. Martin Sports & Entertainment LLC and executives David Martin and Theresa Martin urged a Massachusetts federal court to dismiss claims made by stagehands and the trustees of two Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans that serve International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11. The court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the plaintiffs’ claims for violations of Massachusetts’ wage laws or ERISA, according...

