Labor Laterals: Littler, FordHarrison, Frost Brown

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Littler nabbed an employment litigator from Akin Gump who led Caesars Entertainment to victory in high-stakes pension liability litigation, FordHarrison lured a new leader for its home health care practice from McCarter & English, and Frost Brown Todd picked up a new partner in West Virginia, headlining Law360's latest roundup of labor and employment laterals. Littler Lawrence D. Levien, a former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP partner who represented Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a suit challenging its liability for ending pension plan contributions, joined Littler in Washington, D.C. Levien will advise companies on traditional labor matters in addition to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS