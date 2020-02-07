UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (February 7, 2020, 5:49 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen a Mauritian lender resurface a long-running fight with a business it has accused of fraud, Greenpeace's trust sue Bank of Scotland, and victims of the Westminster terrorist attack file for insurance compensation. Here, Law360 looks at those claims and more. Financial Services The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd. v. Appasamy and others Lender Mauritius Commercial Bank filed a Part 7 claim for specific performance against a businessman and U.K. citizen, Teeren Appasamy, and two other members of the Appasamy family. The bank has accused Appasamy of fraud for more than a decade, alleging he was...

