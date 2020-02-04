Opt-Out Drivers' Claims Trimmed Ahead Of VW Bellwether

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- Ten consumers gearing up to face Volkswagen in an upcoming bellwether trial over its "clean diesel" emissions scandal cannot assert California-based consumer warranty claims, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, narrowing the potential damages the consumers might collect from the German automaker. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer nixed the plaintiffs' Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act and injunctive relief claims by granting partial summary judgment to Volkswagen AG and its U.S. unit Volkswagen Group of America Inc. ahead of a bellwether trial later this month. Jury selection kicks off Feb. 18, and the trial starts Feb. 24. The trial involves 10 people who bought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS