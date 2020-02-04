Sabre, DOJ Duel Over Industry Support For Farelogix Merger

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 4, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- Airline booking service giant Sabre Corp. and the U.S. Department of Justice resorted to a video deposition dogfight in a Delaware federal courtroom Tuesday that painted opposite portraits of Farelogix Inc. in the government's effort to block Sabre's $360 million acquisition of the company on antitrust grounds. Sabre put up video testimony stressing support from airline and travel industry officials for the deal. The acquisition would combine Sabre's traditional work as a global distribution system, which serves as an intermediary between travel agencies and travel services such as airlines, with Farelogix's ability to connect travel services directly with individual airlines. Justice Department attorneys countered with their own industry testimony painting Farelogix as...

