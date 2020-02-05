Tenet Fights Appeal To Revive Investors' Kickback Claims

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Tenet Healthcare Corp. on Wednesday said a Texas appellate court would have to go out on a limb to breathe new life into a derivative suit accusing its board members of doing nothing to stop a kickback scheme that led to a $513 million False Claims Act settlement. In oral arguments before the Fifth Court of Appeals, Tenet attorney Daniel H. Gold of Haynes and Boone LLP argued the shareholders only speculated about wrongdoing by the board. That's not enough to meet the requirements in Nevada — where Tenet is incorporated — that shareholders plead with specific facts and address each director and the claims...

