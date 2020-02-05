T-Mobile, Sprint Press For Final Decision On DOJ Deal Review

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- T-Mobile and Sprint urged a D.C. federal court Tuesday to decide whether it’s going to clear the mobile giants’ deal with the U.S. Department of Justice that would allow their $56 billion tie-up to move forward. The telecom carriers told the court that they don’t believe any further hearings are necessary and hoped that it would “enter the final judgment as expeditiously as possible.” “There is no reason for further delay,” the mobile companies said in their filing. Especially since the judge overseeing the case has declined to hold off on deciding the matter until a merger challenge posed by more...

