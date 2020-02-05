Wikileaks Suspect Lost Agency's Trust, CIA Hacker Tells Jury

Law360, New York (February 5, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- A CIA computer expert told a Manhattan jury Wednesday that Joshua Schulte, the former CIA coder accused of giving secrets to Wikileaks, was a talented worker with "rough edges" whose workplace feuding caused intelligence officials to lose trust in him before he allegedly betrayed the agency. Testifying under the pseudonym Jeremy Weber, the veteran CIA hacker and ex-Marine took the witness stand amid increased courtroom security on day two of Schulte's trial, which is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty. Schulte, 31, has been jailed since late 2017 on charges of sending a trove of secret computer code...

