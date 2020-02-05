Uber Trade Secret Case Nears Trial With Reluctant Counsel

Law360, San Francisco (February 5, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- Jury selection in an inventor's $1 billion trade secret suit alleging Uber Technologies Inc. stole his ride-hailing concept continued Wednesday, just days after the California state court trial judge rejected a bid by plaintiffs' counsel at Greenberg Gross LLP to withdraw from the case. Counsel for Kevin Halpern and his company Celluride Wireless Inc. — which sued Uber and its founders in 2015 alleging they stole his technology to create the ride-hailing service and cut him out of their business — submitted a request to exit the case on Jan. 29, roughly a week before the trial's opening day. In their...

